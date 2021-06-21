Western Cape traffic chief accused of sexual harassment still in post pending verdict

Cape Town - Senior provincial traffic chief Farrel Payne, who is accused of sexual harassment, will return to court next month to make representations to the State. Payne appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court earlier today, where the matter was postponed to July 27. Payne remains out on bail of R5 000.

He is accused of sexual assault, crimen injuria and an attempt to commit a sexual act. The woman, who had reported the matter in September last year and a subsequent arrest of Payne in October, has been booked off on indefinite incapacity leave. Speaking to the Cape Times last week, the woman said she felt robbed of her career and was too traumatised to return to work, where she feared bumping into Payne.

Payne remains in his position at the Department of Transport and Public Works while an internal investigation was conducted and has since been finalised. The final report of this investigation was received on April 8, but the head of department is yet to make a ruling on the matter. According to the woman, Payne had made various inappropriate remarks towards her and the “last straw” was when he had allegedly grabbed at her jacket in the work corridor on September 11.

Anti-GBV activist Alexis Serra slated the department for the manner in which the matter was being handled, accusing it of covering up for Payne so he may maintain his senior position in the department. “After two months of receiving no feedback, the victim had to hear all the new developments through a parliamentary plenary debate, which was live on national television. ’’It seems that the department’s senior management are doing everything in their power to frustrate the victim and prolong the process, to keep Payne in his position,” said Serra.