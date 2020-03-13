Western Cape unable to offer bilingual matric exams for now

Cape Town – There is no prospect for now that Western Cape matrics will be able to write their final exams in their mother tongue of Xhosa. This, as their Eastern Cape peers recently found out they would be able to do so this year. The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) recently approved the implementation of bilingual examinations in the Eastern Cape, following a finding that pupils may be struggling with English as a language of teaching and learning, which might be leading to under-achievement. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the province was unable to implement the offering of bilingual examinations. “The implementation of bilingual examinations in Grade 12 level was explored some 10 to 12 years ago, and a special task team was appointed to investigate the option.

“The task team appointed by the DBE submitted a report after numerous consultations with language specialists.

“The province is unable to implement the offering of bilingual examinations and assessment in the absence of recognised dictionaries and policy which is the translation of African languages in the science, technology, agriculture, technical and arts subjects,” she said.

Hammond said the department was at the same time conscious of the importance of languages and communication in promoting social cohesion and nation building.

“We plan to strengthen the teaching of African languages through the Incremental Introduction of African Languages (IIAL) in all public schools from Grades 1 to 12.

“Teachers and learners are enjoying the teaching and learning of Xhosa at schools. Teacher training in IIAL was conducted by subject advisors in the districts, training is ongoing,” she said.

SA Democratic Teachers Union provincial secretary Jonovan Rustin said there needed to be a serious debate around why pupils can’t write in their third additional language.

“We welcome the initiative that the exams will be written in their mother tongue. It has to go with lots of preparation of schools,” Rustin said.

Mitchells Plain Education Forum chairperson Colleen Horswell said the implementation of bilingual languages is “fair as most pupils struggle with English and if all lessons were in the mother tongue, then why not write the exams in the language they’re taught in”.

Cape Times