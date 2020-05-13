Western Cape warders strike, demand mass testing at prison

Cape Town – Prison warders at the Voorberg Correctional Centre’s Medium A and B sections temporarily downed tools yesterday, demanding mass testing after a second positive case at the Porterville prison. The warders, who said they “feared for their lives”, have given management until today to decontaminate the building or they will not work. An inmate spoke to the Cape Times yesterday and said they had been kept inside their cells all day. He said they had not been allowed their daily exercise as “there were no warders to guard them”. The warders’ demonstration follows a probe by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) into the death of an official who recently tested positive for Covid-19 at a correctional facility. The department said an investigation by the Department of Health “was under way to determine the cause of death”.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union’s (Popcru) chief negotiator in the Western Cape, Dan Melapi, said: “The place is highly contaminated and we know that members have tested positive.

'There is an ongoing screening at the facility, but we have learnt that screening is not enough. When you screen, it shows that you’re fine and you only find out later that you have the virus,” he said.

“Decontamination has to be done in a space of 48 hours and the whole centre is supposed to be closed down and inmates transferred to other prisons. But given the short notice, we allowed them to continue with a four-hour cleansing,” he said.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said there was ongoing mass screening and testing in all correctional centres, depending on the capacity of health at district level.

The number of Covid-19 cases at correctional centres across the country climbed to 336 yesterday, with 15 new cases recorded. Of that, 81 are officials, and 10 are inmates in the Western Cape.

Nxumalo said the area commissioner had addressed staff members, as the centre continued to register positive cases. Inmates continued to undertake their daily exercises, albeit differently.

“We therefore take them out section by section,” he said.

He said decontamination was “an ongoing exercise”.

Cape Times