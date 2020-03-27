Western Cape woman's coronavirus death 'second big loss for her father this year'

Cape Town – A warning is reverberating on social media after the first two deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic in the country – for anyone still not convinced about taking the 21-day lockdown seriously. Anna-Magdalene de Jager, for one, posted on Facebook on Friday: "Take a good hard look South Africa! Madeleine van Wyk, who passed away a few hours ago was only 48 years old!" Cathy Lombaard also indicated in a social media post that the loss of his youngest daughter was the second big loss her husband, Frik Lombaard, has had to endure this year, without specifying what had happened. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said earlier today a 28-year-old woman had been admitted to a public hospital yesterday and received emergency healthcare. She and De Jager, who had been in an intensive-care unit, passed away this morning. Netwerk24 reported that De Jager, who reportedly worked in the financial services industry as a manager at Sanlam and lived in the northern suburbs, was admitted to hospital on Monday after she had started feeling ill and tired the previous Monday. Medicine she had taken five days earlier did not have any effect.

Her husband, who did not want to be named, said she had tested positive for Covid-14 on Wednesday.

"The (positive) result came as a shock to us. This virus is everywhere," said her husband.

He had no idea how she contracted the virus as they had never travelled.

Cathy Lombaard, Van Wyk's mother-in-law, posted on Facebook: "I just want to let all my friends who know my husband, Frik Lombaard, know that his youngest daughter Madeleine van Wyk passed away this morning to the Corona Virus.

"This is the second big loss he has to go through this year. How does one comfort a parent? Only God can.

"Please keep Frik in your prayers so that God will carry him through this sadness? Thank you very much."

Jason-Jon Edward Haskin posted: "This is so scary guys. The first life that was claimed by the Covid-19 Virus happened just 800m from where I live. Things are really starting to settle in my mind now."







