Talya Davidoff from Oudtshoorn Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Oudtshoorn local Talya Davidoff, 28, has broken two world records for women’s pole spear and speargun fishing. The world records were among a string of achievements the scuba diving and freediving instructor accomplished at the recent Caribbean Cup, where she competed against athletes from around the globe.

“I competed for freediving in the event called Caribbean Cup. Here I took two national freediving records, both in the CWTb (constant weight bifins) event,” Davidoff said

The competition is held in August in Roatan, Honduras.

“I individually went for the spearfishing world records outside of a competition because conditions are considered too rough for recreational competition in spearfishing out here in America.

"But years working in Cape Town waters meant that I was well equipped to do it.”

And so Davidoff established two world records, one with a pole spear and one with a speargun.

Davidoff, who has a degree in marine biology from UCT, said she found her passion in marine apex predators and conserving the ocean.

“It feels amazing getting two world records in spearfishing. I also just took a new national freediving record for South Africa of 60m depth in Honduras at the Caribbean Cup.

“I’ve been diving officially since 2010 where I diving with Cape Town’s diving school Into the Blue. My late dad, Dennis Davidoff, was a big part of the Cape Town underwater community so I was raised in the industry,” said Davidoff.

She said she loved being underwater in any capacity but found freediving and spearfishing to be the most rewarding.

“I never thought I’d progress to this point though. It was with the help of the president of South African Underwater Fishing Federation, Derek Marshall Dunning, and my coach, Maik Diercks, who both saw potential in me and trained me to get six national freediving records and two world records for spearfishing,’ she said.

“The game is male-dominated and I am often overlooked as someone with skill, but I feel no need to compare myself to anyone. This is my journey and I choose its outcome.

“There are strong women in this game, but we need to grow this sport. Girls and women, join me in one of the most rewarding sports in the world.

"We need to show the world that South Africa has more world-class female divers.”

