Western, Eastern Cape could get out of control if strategy doesn't change, warns Mkhize

Cape Town – As the provincial government remains adamant that the Western Cape is ready to move to lockdown level 3 despite the daily spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warned that the situation in the province and its neighbouring Eastern Cape “will get out of control” if the strategy was not changed. Mkhize was addressing President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Eastern Cape cabinet led by Premier Oscar Mabuyane in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality yesterday. Ramaphosa had visited that province to monitor progress in its fight against the spread of the virus. “The challenge here is that the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape will get out of control if we don’t change strategy. The strategy is clear and focused,” Mkhize said. “I want to say, we haven’t done any calculations, but we need to look at June and July. We are going to have an outbreak that is out of control.” His comments came soon after Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in a statement, while under self-quarantine, that the provincial government would use the process of consultation announced by Ramaphosa to “make clear our position that the entire province must move down to level 3 as soon as possible, preferably before the end of May 2020”.

“With our health-care system prepared, it is simply no longer possible to maintain level 4 restrictions anywhere in the Western Cape or South Africa.

"The economic crisis caused by these restrictions has resulted in a life-threatening humanitarian disaster that will only worsen in the months ahead,” Winde said.

By yesterday, the Western Cape had 129 deaths and 7220 confirmed Covid-19 cases - a jump from 6767 cases the previous day. There were 2573 recoveries.

Mabuyane told Ramaphosa that: “The Western Cape issue is posing a problem for us. As people die in the Western Cape, many of them are buried here and there are Covid-19 cases We do not blame anyone about that. It is our collective. We cannot chase these people away, this is their home.

“If you consider the situation of Cape Town in winter, it is going to be rainy and they are going to be sick. The only comfort they have is to come back to their homes. They are in a better situation than being in informal settlements in the Western Cape.

“We were even looking at this thing of transporting corpses from the Western Cape. It is a risky situation because we have picked up those positive cases in those minibus taxis that are bringing those people here as well. That on its own needs a national focus.”

University of the Western Cape (UWC) director of research development and principal investigator of molecular biology and virology, in the Department of Medical BioSciences, Professor Burtram Fielding said when looking at the numbers it was important to consider who was being tested.

“If we are testing those with symptoms, or those who have been in contact with them, only, the number of positive cases is likely to be much higher.

"Studies on previous coronavirus cases, including the Sars and Mers epidemics, have clearly shown that the number will be higher if you test those who are presumptive positive/probable cases or their contacts only,” Fielding said.

Professors Taryn Young and René English, from the department of global health at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, said the Western Cape was carrying out testing using a targeted testing approach instead of a general approach.

“Where essential workplace clusters evolving around retail sites are identified, the relevant local communities are then tested. There is thus a higher ‘hit’ rate.

The Western Cape is also carrying out more tests per 100"000 persons than any other province in South Africa. Other provinces will also see a rise in cases as lockdown eases.”

Opposition parties in the provincial legislature have rejected Winde’s call for the province to move to level 3.

