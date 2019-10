'What a 40 years!' Cape Times editor Aneez Salie celebrates 4 decades at Indy









Cape Times editor Aneez Salie is celebrating 40 years at Independent Media. Cape Town - This month Cape Times editor Aneez Salie celebrated 40 years of service at Independent Media, a treacherous journey in a wilderness of white liberals towards the promised land of Independence!

"What a 40 years! We've lived through a couple of revolutions... our one, of course, led by our founding president Nelson Mandela," says Salie.

"But also in terms of production. When I started, we used typewriters and hot lead printing," Salie says.





"A nd from there we moved to computers, which was a massive change, and of course today we are digital - multi-platform, multimedia - so it's a very, very far cry from the typewriter."





And then there's social media.





Watch as the award-winning journalist reflects on his career and witnessing first-hand the dark days of apartheid, the birth of a democratic South Africa and the evolution of Independent Media.





WATCH: Videos by Ian Landsberg/African News Agency/ANA





