WhatsApp group bust - teachers leaked exam answers

Cape Town - Education authorities will be investigating the teachers in Mpumalanga who allegedly helped matric pupils to cheat in their final exams by providing answers in WhatsApp groups. Everyone embroiled including pupils will be held accountable.

It's been alleged that pupils paid R1 500 to the teachers to join the WhatsApp group. During exams the pupils allegedly went to the toilets to check the answers on their phones. The National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams across the country ended last week with rewrite opportunities for matrics who missed their exams due to reasons beyond their control. The Mpumalanga Department of Education issued a statement on Monday, saying it viewed the allegations of cheating reported at some centres within the Manyeleti Circuit of Bohlabela District very seriously.

“The Department is disturbed that there are people and forces who are hell bent to do anything and everything to bypass systems put in place to uphold the credibility and integrity of the public examinations.The good thing is that the Department has advanced and sophisticated processes in place to identify such people or forces and to expose them for who and what they are.” The department welcomed the probe that was to be undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education. “The Department requests that time be given for the investigation to take place and requests that all those who have information about this cheating and misconduct need to cooperate accordingly. The Department will henceforth await the outcome of the investigation before determining the cause of action to be undertaken going forward,” the department said.

