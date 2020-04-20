‘When I heard about the accident, I prayed that my mother was not involved'

Cape Town – When 1-year-old twins Shaney and Shantey hear the sound of an idling truck outside their one-room backyard shack in Touws River they become hopeful, thinking it is the return of their mother and seasonal farmworker Geraldine Lotriet. They do not know yet that their 36-year-old mother will never return home. She was among six farmworkers killed when a truck carrying about 30 of her colleagues was involved in a collision with another truck on April 7, with more than 18 workers being injured. The deceased were buried over the weekend. Described as hard-working, Lotriet only recently became a seasonal worker in De Doorns, according to her 21-year-old son, Terence.

Her wish was to make the twins’ second birthday, on May 6, special.

Terence Lotriet with his siblings, 1-year-old Shantey and Michael, 13, in the one-room shack that they shared with their late mother Geraldine, who was buried yesterday. Picture: Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

“It’s hard to sleep at night. I was the last person here at home to see my mom when I closed the door for her on the morning of the accident.

“I did not know that would be the last time I said my goodbyes to her. It was raining that day and my other siblings were sleeping. The little ones do not know what is happening. Only at night they shout ‘mommy, mommy’.

“My grandmother tries to calm them down. When they hear a truck outside, they always run to check because they think their mom is returning home,” said Terence.

He added that Lotriet liked to laugh and was friendly.

Relative Romeo Lotriet said the loss left a big gap in the family as Lotriet was the breadwinner.

“This happened too quickly. We were informed that the driver of the other truck fell asleep. We are used to accidents happening on the N1 but it is the first time that an accident like this happened to the people of this community, especially mothers and fathers, people who were all breadwinners in their families and were all close to each other.

"The employer has been assisting us. They have been paying her salary and assisting with funeral costs,” he said.

Among the six that were killed was Hanna Stouterd, a mother of two.

Her 25-year-old son, Shaun, said: “When I heard about the accident, I prayed that my mother was not involved. The worst news came when I was informed that she was among the deceased.

"It all still feels like a nightmare and that I will see her again. At the time of her death I was sick and she told me I should stay at home and recover while she worked instead.

"It is a big loss because she did something I was not able to do that day. My mother always wanted what was best for us with the little she had.

"She always made sure that we were not on the wrong side of society. That is what I will strive for in her memory.”

Carron, 20, was in Laingsburg when she was told her mother had died in an accident. “She was killed on my birthday, that is why I will never forget the day. She raised us by herself. She had been a farmworker all her life.”

Their neighbour, Desire de Bruyn 27, escaped the accident with a broken arm, broken fingers and bruises on her face. She said she doesn’t know what happened as she was asleep when the accident occurred.

“How I am still alive is a miracle. I only remember waking up in hospital and being told that we had been in an accident and that some people including my neighbour (Stouterd) died.

"I am still in severe pain and hope to return to work once I fully recover to provide for my family.”

The incident once again brought farmworkers’ transport safety into the spotlight. Farmworkers’ rights groups have also raised concerns of Covid-19 transport regulations being violated as at least 30 people were being transported together.

"Asked about the investigation, police would only say: “The culpable homicide accident where six people lost their lives can be confirmed. Injured passengers of the truck have been admitted to hospital for treatment. The circumstances are currently under police investigation.”

Provincial Transport and Public Works spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka did not respond to emailed questions by deadline.

Community development officer Russel Johnson appealed to the public to assist with any donations as the families were struggling.

Anyone wishing to assist can contact Johnson on 060 552 2891.

Cape Times