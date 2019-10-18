Cape Town – From next week – until May next year – Capetonians can no longer count on not having to endure Stage 2 load shedding or worse.
Eskom unexpectedly introduced Stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday and then on Friday morning – after a major setback at the Medupi power station in Limpopo – the power utility was forced to continue with Stage 2 after announcing on Thursday evening that Stage 1 would be implemented.
Cape Town has been one of the only places in South Africa to avoid Stage 2 load shedding this week, thanks to the spare generation capacity from the Steenbras dam.
Being the only city in the country that has a dam with hydropower, City-supplied customers have been subjected to only Stage 1 load shedding.
However, according to mayoral committee member for energy Phindile Maxiti, planned maintenance of the Steenbras dam plant starts from next week and is expected to continue until May 2020.