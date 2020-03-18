Why coronavirus stockpiling isn't always such a good idea with kids around

Cape Town – With worldwide panic buying due to the coronavirus outbreak, it's probably best to inform your younger children why you have taken the stockpiling route. While adults deem it to be a precautionary measure, bored kids forced to stay at home might view the sight of "oh so precious" piles of toilet paper as a reason to get up to some mischief. UK journalist Ed Cumming posted a picture on Twitter with the caption: "My friend bought 18 loo rolls and her kids put them all in the bath." Naturally, social media has found it hilarious, with @sarahisitme saying: "Karma. Just hope the weak and vulnerable haven't missed out owing to her selfishness." After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced emergency measures on Sunday, the shelves in various supermarkets in the country were left empty by lunchtime the next day – with toilet paper being a favourite item.

But how long people think, for example, bananas and mangoes will last is perplexing, judging by the shelves in a Woolworths store in Gardens.

Store managers are already being forced to come up with measures to limit the number of items each customer may buy.

My friend bought 18 loo rolls and her kids put them all in the bath pic.twitter.com/sxRsiRLOrV — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) March 16, 2020

In Australia, where a video went viral after women started bickering and fighting over toilet roll, the shortage remains grim, with Coles, Woolworths and Aldi issuing buying limits.

On Friday, Coles announced it would be limiting the purchase of pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels, paper tissues and hand sanitisers to two items per customer.

In South Africa, trying to order toilet paper online on Monday would have proved fruitless, with a message informing customers of the likelihood that it would only be possible to do so by the weekend.

Woolworths informed Australians that toilet paper "won't be available for pick-up orders for the time being".

"Limits are now in place on toilet paper, wipes, paper towels, serviettes, rice and some other items," it said.

"Our toilet paper suppliers continue to work on meeting increased demand, and we're working with some suppliers to prioritise the production of smaller pack sizes, so we can make more packs available."

