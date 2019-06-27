Kalk Bay harbour File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Scientists from UWC’s chemistry department have found that fish caught by small-scale commercial fishers in Kalk Bay are contaminated by antibiotics, painkillers, antiretrovirals, disinfectants and industrial chemicals. The research is part of an ongoing study Senior Professor Leslie Petrik said would be concluded in three years.

In their paper, titled Pharmaceuticals in the marine environment: a review, Petrik and contributing author Cecilia Y Ojemaye said the compounds found included an anti-inflammatory called diclofenac, an anti-epilepsy drug, a disinfectant and a number of chemicals that were found in pesticides and personal care products.

She said they had tested marine life, including snoek, bonita, hottentot (Cape bream) and panga for 15 different compounds.

“Cape Town is discharging partially treated effluent into the water and we are trying to find the impact on the environment.

"We did a study previously where we looked at effluent into and out of water treatment plants, so we know our waste treatment plants are full of these compounds and we wanted to see if we could find it in the marine environment,” Petrik said.

She said there were treatments available to ensure that the compounds did not leave the treatment plant, but money was needed for this to be done.

“The thing is, people use a lot of medication, and a lot of medication... if you look at the insert... many don’t get digested properly and get released through the gut after you have taken them.

"Basically, you are releasing most compounds. Like coffee... caffeine goes through you... these fish are edible species, and if we eat them, those compounds come back to us. We are busy eating what we put out,” Petrik said.

Petrik added that one of the impacts on fish was feminisation, which meant male fish were turning into females.

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries was expected to respond today.

Cape Times