Cape Town – An affidavit submitted to the Land Claims Court by Rural Development Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane states that the department does not have enough money to finalise the District Six restitution. District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam said: “It makes no sense that the minister ‘suddenly’ realises that her department would not be able to fund the project alone and that external partners would have to be consulted.

"So if one has to innocently interpret what she states then can one be forgiven for thinking that it took the Department of Rural Development 20 years to realise this.

"The controversial Sect 42D agreement was drawn up the same number of years ago, and explicitly stated that the houses would be constructed for those restitution claimants.”

Nkoana-Mashabane is expected to appear before the Land Claims Court on May 17 to explain her failure to comply with a Western Cape High Court order that she present a plan to show how her department would make restitution a reality for thousands.

Of the R2.4 billion they need to build about 900 houses for verified tenants, Nkoana-Mashabane said the department had only R351 million.

In her affidavit, Nkoana-Mashabane said: “The draft holistic plan considers the spatial planning for District Six, verification of the land available for redevelopment, revision of typologies for construction purposes, the budgeting for the redevelopment process, the need for communal facilities, the type and size of dwellings for the 'restitution units’, etc.

"The department cannot finalise its plan (per the court order) until these issues are resolved. It states that as it stands, on estimation (2018), the cost for providing restitution to the current verified tenants is approximately R2.4bn.

"The department does not have these funds available and hence the need for a workable, sustainable and agreed holistic plan.”

Nkoana-Mashabane said the department could not fund the cost of the development alone, and would need buy-in from the private sector.

However, she said, they needed more time to finalise a holistic plan.

