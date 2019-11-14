Widow flees after death threat, attempted murder of DA activist









Kayamandi land activist Midasi Wanana Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The widow of slain Kayamandi land activist Midasi Wanana has fled the township following the attempted murder of her brother-in-law and DA activist Thembile Joko. Nosicelo Wanana fled with her youngest child after Joko was shot and wounded by an unknown gunman in Seventh Avenue, Kayamandi, Stellenbosch on Tuesday morning. Joko was the third activist targeted in recent months, following the murders of Wanana in August and former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako, who was shot and killed at his tavern on November 3. Nosicelo, who witnessed her husband’s murder, said she heard rumours about a hit list, which included her name, as well as Joko’s and Mcako’s. “I was so shocked, I feared for my life and the lives of my children. So I made a decision to take the rumours as a warning and left Stellenbosch on Monday,” she said.

Nosicelo said she left with one of her three children, leaving the other two in the care of a relative, after Joko was confirmed to be in critical condition in hospital.

“This just feels like a nightmare and has opened wounds of my husband’s death, because before he was killed, there were threats made on his life.

“It seems like the police are taking all of this lightly because the people behind this are known by community members. Even Joko reported that his life was at risk but nothing was done. More innocent blood will be shed in that area if nothing is done,” Nosicelo said.

Land activist leader Zola Ndalasi said he had heard of the rumoured hit list and his name being mentioned, but said he would not leave his community.

Ndlasi said there were talks of other leaders, including ward councillors, leaving Kayamandi in fear for their lives.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said a case of attempted murder had been opened after a shooting incident in Kayamandi on Tuesday morning.

“Police members responded to a shooting complaint at the mentioned address and they found a 55-year-old man shot and wounded. He was rushed to a nearby health-care facility for medical treatment,” he said.

Malos said the circumstances leading to the incident were being investigated and no one has yet to be arrested.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Stellenbosch police at 021 809 5000, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Cape Times