Nosicelo Wanana fled with her youngest child after Joko was shot and wounded by an unknown gunman in Seventh Avenue, Kayamandi, Stellenbosch on Tuesday morning.
Joko was the third activist targeted in recent months, following the murders of Wanana in August and former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako, who was shot and killed at his tavern on November 3.
Nosicelo, who witnessed her husband’s murder, said she heard rumours about a hit list, which included her name, as well as Joko’s and Mcako’s.
“I was so shocked, I feared for my life and the lives of my children. So I made a decision to take the rumours as a warning and left Stellenbosch on Monday,” she said.