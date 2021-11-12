Wife-killer Jason Rohde to hear next week if bail extension will be granted

CAPE TOWN- Wife-killer and former property mogul, Jason Rohde, will next week hear if his bail will be extended after he had taken the matter to the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court will give bail judgment on November 18.

While challenging in the Constitutional Court the SCAs finding to dismiss his appeal against his conviction and sentencing, Rohde had simultaneously also made a recusal application to have a different judge decide over his bail extension hearing, arguing that Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe had been biased towards him. In court documents for the relief sought by Rohde, Salie-Hlophe had said: “The application for bail (as prayed for by Rohde) is an order sine dies (that is an order without a specified date). In other words, eased with protection against arrest, a postponement of bail is akin to kicking a ball in the air. Mr Rohde cannot have his cake and eat it.” Rohde, currently out on bail, wants his bail extended while the Constitutional Court makes a decision on whether his appeal against the SCA ruling will be heard.

The State had opposed the recusal application. Rohde faces 15 years behind bars after his sentence was discounted from 20 years. He was convicted for the murder of his wife after the couple had a dispute in a room at the Spier Hotel during 2016 relating to Jason’s extramarital affair with his former colleague and estate agent, Jolene Alterskye. Rohde maintains his innocence denying that he had murdered her and then tampered with the scene to stage it as a suicide.