Cape Town – Convicted wife murderer Rob Packham has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn his 22-year sentence. On July 5, the Constantia businessman's bid to appeal his conviction was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court, with Judge Elize Steyn ruling there were no reasonable prospects of his appeal succeeding.

Judge Steyn also deemed that there was no compelling reason why the father of two girls' appeal should be heard, as it "lacked the degree of substance and merit required to allow the application".

Last month, Packham was sentenced to an effective 22 years in jail for the murder of his wife, Gill, then torching her body in the boot of her car in February 2018.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the NPA had received Packham's court papers regarding his Supreme Court of Appeal bid.

"The State has received the papers of Rob Packham indicating his application for leave to appeal his conviction," said Ntabazalila, adding that the State would oppose the application.

The NPA has 30 days to file its opposing papers.

