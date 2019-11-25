Cape Town – Wife killer Rob Packham has filed an application with the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) for leave to appeal his 22-year jail sentence.
"The State is opposing the application," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Monday.
The 58-year-old Packham was unsuccessful in his inital SCA bid for leave to appeal his conviction, but, according to Ntabazalila, he can file the application "when leave to appeal to the SCA has been refused and he can show exceptional circumstances".
Earlier this month, an SCA notice stated Packham's leave to appeal was "dismissed on the grounds that there are no reasonable prospects of success and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard", which was considered by Justice Halima Salduker and Acting Justice Jannie Eksteen. The State had opposed the application.
On May 20, the Western Cape High Court found Packham guilty of killing his wife Gill and trying to defeat the ends of justice by setting her car and body alight in February 2018.