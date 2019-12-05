The beach incorporates the jurisdiction of SANParks, Garden Route District Municipality and George Municipality.
The Blue Flag is a joint project of these role-players, with major involvement of Salina’s Restaurant, which overlooks Wilderness beach, and the support of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) that manages the Blue Flag programme in South Africa.
It’s the second consecutive year the beach has pilot Blue Flag status since Garden Route District Municipality reapplied for the accolade.
Wilderness had full status in previous years but skipped application in 2017 due to administrative changes at the district municipality.