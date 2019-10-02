But they were not conflict photographers driven by adrenaline - rather, brave historians putting themselves in harm’s way to capture evidence of the brutality and atrocities committed in the heyday of apartheid.
De Klerk, 81, died on Sunday as a result of ailing health. He retired from the Argus in 1994, where he was the first black staff photographer.
He said, in an interview I had with him in 1998: “The visual medium is a very powerful tool to inform people, even those who can’t read. Taking pictures is like writing a story with light, but the idea is to be creative in how you ‘write’ your picture story so it can inform, enlighten and touch people.”
De Klerk’s photographs have won him numerous awards, including the Shell Ilford runner-up award for Press Photographer of the Year for three consecutive years (1985-1987) and a Best SA Sports Photographer Award.