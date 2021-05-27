Willow Arts Collective wait with baited breath to hear outcome of eviction case with the city

THE Willow Arts Collective (Wac), a group of about 30 families living at the former SA National Circus School in Observatory, will have to wait another month to hear their fate in their eviction case with the City.

The Cape Town Civil Court yesterday postponed the matter until June 28.

This after the Willow Collective said they applied to strike out a housing report by the City, submitted into the record on reply, rather than in the founding papers.

“The report was also done without proper engagement with us, as the City failed to survey us as residents of the property, for our personal circumstances,” the collective said in a statement.

“The magistrate listened to our case. We feel the City have not followed court procedure. They have overlooked the obligation that they have to engage with people prior to eviction and hurriedly did a report which they feel is fair. They have not sorted out alternative accommodation, they are not concerned where the people are going. There are 36 families here and they are not giving a thought to the PIE act that applied to eviction,” Wac spokesperson Moyo Uno said.

The City yesterday said it could not comment on the matter.

“The matter is before the court and the City of Cape Town is guided by the court proceedings and outcomes and, therefore, cannot comment on the allegations,” the City’s media office said.

After the relationship between the San circus, who previously leased the land and the City collapsed, residents who were left behind continued to occupy the space and also developed it into Wac.

Wac had approached the City to lease the land but, last year, the City approached the courts to have the group evicted.

In March, the eviction matter was postponed. Wac then said they were wanting to discuss alternative potions with the City, as they were only offered Kampies in Langa, which was far and very dangerous.

The City had previously said it intended to use the site to turn the Hartleyvale Sporting Precinct into a multi-code world-class sporting space.