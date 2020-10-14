Winde calls for probe into Tin Roof party that led to 63 Covid-19 cases, most of which were matrics

Cape Town – Premier Alan Winde has called for an investigation into the Claremont bar and club where a recent “super-spreader event” at a Claremont nightclub, Tin Roof, saw 63 people contracting Covid-19, the majority of them in matric. “Our teams are currently responding to a cluster of infections in the southern suburbs of Cape Town, affecting predominantly younger residents. “Given that these cases were predominantly seen by private sector facilities, the Western Cape Department of Health was alerted by GPs in the area that a pattern had emerged around residents of a similar age,” Winde said. Preliminary data indicated that of the 63 cases detected to date, 37 were matric pupils who attend various schools in the southern suburbs, most of them private. “Our teams have contacted all of the schools and are ensuring that the necessary protocols are being followed,” Winde said.

“There are some other concerning allegations around this event, and we are now requesting a full investigation into the bar/club in question – including by SAPS and the Western Cape Liquor Authority.”

Winde said the incident showed that younger people were not adhering to important behaviours needed to prevent a new spike.

“It is indicative of some establishments not following the health and safety guidelines, as well as the legal regulations which have been put in place to stop the spread,” he said.

The provincial Education Department confirmed that 13 pupils from Rondebosch Boys’ High School had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The WCED has been informed by the Department of Health that there are a number of people that have tested positive for Covid-19 associated with a social gathering unrelated to the school.

“The Department of Health has confirmed that 13 learners that attend Rondebosch HS have tested positive for Covid-19,” said department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

“A tracing team from the Department of Health has contacted learners and is following up on close contacts. The school has been sanitised and they are in communication with parents and the Department of Health,” Hammond said.

Rondebosch Boys’ headmaster Shaun Simpson said: “Information indicates that there has been a rise in new cases at several southern suburbs schools as a result of social events that took place two weekends ago.

“We are obviously most concerned for the health of our matric learners who will begin their finals shortly and will focus on ensuring that they are able to do so safely.”

Between June 1 and October 9, 763 pupils and 2 049 teaching staff Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the province, with 31 deaths.

Cape Times