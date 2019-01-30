Community Safety MEC Alan Winde, Mayor Dan Plato and Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith. Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – The DA's candidate for Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, reiterated his call for a provincial police force on Wednesday, arguing policing shouldn't be centralised. He said last month South African provincial governments are the only democratically elected governments in the world that do not have their own police force.

After Mayor Dan Plato and mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith announced an extra R165 million for the safety and security directorate's budget to improve, among others, visible policing, the MEC for Community Safety said: "Election year is when you give the report-back to voters and say, 'this is what we have done and this is what we would like to do should you give us the vote next time'.

"After we win this election I’m going to be going to other premiers of other provinces and saying, ‘guys, we need to get together in fighting for this’, because world best practice shows that if you want to make a safer place, you need to decentralise the police service… I promise you I am going to get other premiers to fight for this as well."

Supporting Winde's stance, Smith said anyone who did not see the urgent need for a provincial police force "hasn’t been to a public meeting in a long time or isn’t speaking to normal people".

"As the City of Cape Town, however, I believe there is more that we can do in our communities and that is why we are allocating an additional R165m to the safety and security directorate in our annual adjustments budget," Plato said.

"With this money, we will be able to increase our visible policing presence in vulnerable communities and invest even more funds into much-needed capital projects like fire stations."

The adjustments budget will be tabled at a council meeting on Thursday.