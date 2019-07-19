Premier Alan Winde Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Spatial injustice in the province came into focus during Premier Alan Winde’s State of the Province address (Sopa) yesterday, with opposition parties criticising the DA’s alleged lack of effort in land transformation. Winde spoke on a range of issues affecting the province during his maiden address yesterday, including land, policing, education and health.

As Winde announced that mixed-used, affordable housing developments would take place, his statement was rebutted by ANC leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, who said the DA had for 10 years done nothing for integration.

Dugmore referenced the controversial 2017 R135million sale of the former Tafelberg school site in Sea Point to Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School by the provincial executive committee, despite demands it be used for affordable housing.

At the time, then premier Helen Zille’s office said the province had been justified in its decision because Sea Point fell outside a “restructuring zone”, so the province could not access national government subsidies to provide affordable housing.

“Start with Tafelberg... premier Zille sold it... we expect better from you,” Dugmore interrupted.

In a statement following Sopa, GOOD member and former mayco member Brett Herron said while the party would support provincial development initiatives, it would also demand that Winde bring municipalities to heel in pursuit of transforming the fabric of urban centres.

While Winde spoke of the introduction of the Long Street kiosks, which were designed to give opportunities to small, informal businesses, Herron said he was disappointed when Winde had criticised those who arrived late and left early at their places of work when in the CBD.

“We placed them on one of the busiest streets in the CBD, and covered the costs of rent and utilities for a year. But some of these traders would arrive notoriously late, or not at all. The roller doors of their kiosks were more often closed than open, until eventually they didn’t open at all.

"On the other hand, we had desperate newcomers knocking on our doors asking if they could take up a place,” Winde said.

Herron said it was a struggle for many to get to the CBD, as they lived far away and could not afford to live in the city centre.

“In his desire for leaders to walk the streets and understand the lived experience of our citizens, I think he needs to walk further than St George’s Mall.

"If he did, he would know that the DA has stopped MyCiTi services to Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, exacerbating our public transport crisis,” Herron said.

On policing, Winde commended Warrant Officer Michael Daniels and Constable Emile Farao, who had accompanied Delft mother Jane Daniels to the eSwatini-South African border to reunite her with her missing son, Denzil, after six years.

Denzil went missing from Delft, and after losing all hope of ever seeing her son again, Daniels held a memorial for Denzil three years ago.

Denzil was found by eSwatini police officials last month,digging through rubbish at a shopping centre.

“This is humanity at its finest from two officers working in one of the areas most impacted by crime in this province. These two officers took leave, raised the funds required and drove the 3600km round trip in their own private vehicle so that Jane and Denzil Daniels could be reunited,” Winde said.

Cape Times