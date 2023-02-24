Wings for Life World Run 10th anniversary in May will support those who cannot run

Cape Town - When the Wings for Life Foundation was set up by Dietrich Mateschitz and Heinz Kinigadner in 2004, only a small number of projects focused on fundamental research, and above all, there was far too little funding.

This all changed when the Wings for Life World Run made its debut in 2014. And so, a special anniversary is being celebrated this year on May 7, when people all over the world will come together for the 10th Wings for Life World Run – to run for those who can’t. To mark the special occasion, a 100-day countdown to the anniversary began on January 27, signalling the beginning of the main preparation phase for all runners and the start of the accompanying inspirational campaigns and promotions. About 18 000 people have participated in the Wings for Life World Run since the first one in 2014 in Stellenbosch.

The race saw some great results with Coolboy Ngamole placing 16th overall globally, running 59.88km and Ntombesinta Mfunzi placing 4th overall globally, running 47.57km. The results were topped in 2015, with Eric Ngubane placing 14th overall, running 68.86km, and Riana van Niekerk placing 2nd overall with 55.21km. The App Runs that took place in 2021 and 2022 saw about 2 000 and 2 200 people participate respectively.

The local run has seen a number of wheelchair participants, including Sandile Mkhize: “I am really excited about this year’s Wings for Life World Run, it’s very personal to me, as it’s the 10th anniversary of my accident. I can’t wait to start training and get together with my friends and everyone else to run for those who can’t.” A total of €38.3 million (about R740m) in donations has been raised, all of which is invested in research.

“The more money we raise, the more studies we can help fund – and the faster we can reach our overall goal,” said Anita Gerhardter CEO of the Wings for Life Foundation “It’s wonderfully exciting to see just how far we have come with something we started back in 2014. A million runners have joined us. “And our goal is clear: we want to have a million runners on the road at the same time on the same day,” she added. Thanks to the financial support provided by Wings for Life, researchers all over the world are now able to look for solutions in a number of areas, with Professor Michael Kilgard from the University of Texas working on stimulation of the vagus nerve, to allow people with high level spinal cord injury to move their hands again.