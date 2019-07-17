Chef Peter Goffe-Wood File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – With nearly 5 000 homeless people facing the threat of being fined for various transgressions under the City's by-laws, among other things, the 99c Winter Karma Kitchen will be offering them some brief respite with gourmet delights on Mandela Day. 99c, an advertising agency with its headquarters in Cape Town, launched the Winter Karma project in honour of former staff member Kirsty Webster, 26, who passed away in 2016, and was an inspiration with the selfless work she did to collect warm clothes and blankets for the homeless.

This expanded to the agency asking Cape Town residents to drop off any unwanted warm clothing or blankets from July to September between 8am-5pm on weekdays, which they ensure are delivered to local shelters and the needy.

This year sees the launch of the first Winter Karma Kitchen on July 18, when 67 litres of spicy chorizo, bean, pumpkin, parmesan, roasted potato, leek and ham is whipped up in 67 minutes by celebrity chefs Zola Nene, Peter Goffe-Wood, Matt Manning and Rikku Marais-Ó’Donnchü.

The chefs' delicious broth will be dropped off with the clothing packages at various shelters in Cape Town.

“This year, we are calling on wider Cape Town to get involved by dropping off any unwanted warm clothing or blankets at the agency over the winter months and we will do regular deliveries to local shelters and those in need,” said 99c group chief executive Andrew Brand.

“For those who want to support Winter Karma but are not based in the City of Cape Town, we encourage you to get involved in local blanket drives or to help out at your nearest shelter.”

“We’re grateful to be able to play a role in keeping a much-loved staff member’s memory alive, through making a difference in someone else’s life. And that is the spirit of Winter Karma."

The 99c offices are on the 9th Floor Atlantic Centre, 16 Christiaan Barnard Street, Foreshore, Cape Town.