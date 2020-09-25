Witness sought over vicious stabbing of ‘goofy lap dog’ Nido

Cape Town – The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) said it is hopeful that a witness would come forward with information after a pitbull was stabbed and left for dead in Nyanga. The incident left the dog, Nido, badly injured with wounds all over her face and body. Nido’s owner, Nonhlanhla Matoto, said the dog had run out of the gate while she was pulling her car out of the garage. “I got out and ran after her. When I turned the corner I couldn’t see her and saw a group of youngsters and asked if they had seen a dog run by. ’’They said no, but one of them said she was dead. I kept looking and then I came across her bleeding profusely.”

Matoto said she and her husband rushed their pet to the AWS.

“It was so sad seeing my dog like that. She is not an aggressive dog and everyone in the street knows she is friendly.”

She said Nido was in theatre for stitches on Monday and they hoped to get their pet back in the coming days.

AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins said: “The one side of her face from ear to eye is a mass of stitches. She will carry those scars for the rest of her life and the incident is likely to negatively impact her self confidence, but she is doing remarkably well.”

He said Nido was left fighting for her life following the incident and they were hoping for more information from the public on the incident.

“The incident is still under investigation. All leads are being followed up. We are hopeful that someone who witnessed the attack will come forward. The motive for the attack is baffling.

“She has the temperament of a goofy lap dog.”

To report animal cruelty contact the AWS on 021 692262 or visit their website: http://awscape.org.za

IOL