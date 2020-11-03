Witness tells how gunmen fired in air before killing seven people in Gugulethu house

Cape Town – Shocked neighbours, friends and family gathered outside the house where 49-year-old Lumka Hlotywa was among seven people killed in a shooting in Gugulethu yesterday. Two others were wounded after gunmen entered the home and opened fire. Hlotywa and her friends had gathered at the house and were having fun socialising, neighbours told the Cape Times at the scene last night. A shocked witness, who asked not to be named, said two men were seen carrying guns and shooting into the air before entering the house. “Inside a car there were two men. I was outside in the yard, and just came (back) from the shop when I saw two gentlemen with heavy guns shooting in the air.

“I got inside the house to hide and after a second, I heard more than 10 gunshots. When I came out to see what was happening, the car was already gone,” the witness said.

“The people that were shot are my neighbours and their friends. This morning (yesterday) I was with them having a few drinks but I left because I did not feel like drinking.”

Hlotywa’s uncle Mbulelo Hlotywa said: “I did not expect her to leave us this way. I am not feeling well at all, I am disturbed and I will never recover from this until I go to my grave.”

He said he was alerted to the shooting by a niece and immediately rushed to the scene.

“I heard that she was with her friends and I don’t even know them. All I could pick up is that they were drinking and having a good time,” said Hlotywa.

Western Cape Organised Crime detectives with other crime scene experts combed the scene for clues.

“Preliminary reports indicate that three women and four men between the ages of 30 and 40 were shot and killed by unknown gunmen at NY 78 in Gugulethu.

’’Two other victims were injured and taken to a medical facility,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

“Details from the scene are still sketchy. An update will be provided in due course.”

Cape Times