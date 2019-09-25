Jeremy Vearey File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Western Cape police boss Major-General Jeremy Vearey has lodged an official complaint against possible manipulation of the shortlisting process for a provincial commissioner. In his complaint to national police commissioner Khehla Sitole, the deputy national commissioner for human resource management, Bonang Mgwenya, and Western Cape acting police commissioner Sindile Mfazi, Vearey said: “I have been informed that I was not shortlisted for the post of provincial commissioner SAPS Western Cape because my qualifications were not attached to the application.

“This is false and constitutes possible manipulation of the shortlisting process either by design or negligence on the part of head office.”

The provincial commissioner position was left vacant after Khombinkosi Jula left to lead the police in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

Vearey said that during his meticulous submission he had his secretary and another police officer in his presence as witness to having submitted all relevant documentation.

“My application was checked and sealed in my presence, with the qualifications documents attached by both my secretary, Crystal Damons, and (a) Colonel Motaung,” said Vearey.

Following the submission, Vearey said Damons had called a Colonel Hudson to confirm receipt of the application and it was confirmed that “everything was in order’’.

ANC provincial chairperson Faiez Jacobs said: “I know Vearey as a meticulous officer with a keen eye for detail and procedure. There is absolutely no way that he would have made such an amateurish slip-up. I believe a hidden hand was involved.”

Provincial spokesperson Andrè Traut yesterday referred a media enquiry to the office of Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, as “the process to appointment of a provincial commissioner is dealt with by the office of the National Commissioner”.

“Concerns raised by employees with management are dealt with internally. If this is a case in point, it will not be dealt with any differently,” said Naidoo.

Cape Times