Rescuers with the body of a drowned woman at Mnandi Beach. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Sea rescuers have recovered the body of a Philippi woman who went missing in the surf at Mnandi Beach yesterday. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said Strandfontein duty crew were activated when the woman, part of a group of nine people, went missing at about 7am.

“On arrival NSRI rescue swimmers recovered an adult female, aged 31, from Philippi, from the surf line and CPR efforts were commenced, but after all efforts were exhausted the female was declared deceased.”

Meanwhile, Thea Marx happened to be at Hartenbos Beach near Mossel Bay last Thursday with friends when she noticed a young lady in difficulty in the surf and managed to rescue her.

“I wasn't at first completely sure if the young lady was in fact drowning, but when her head went under water and a male bystander raced into the surf I made the decision to react and help,” Marx said.

Marx had used a NSRI pink rescue buoy when she attempted the rescue of the 18-year-old from the area.

“We were all caught in a rip current and we were using the NSRI pink rescue buoy for floatation, but the effort was extremely exhausting and it occurred to me how many times a Good Samaritan, in the same situation, may have succumbed to the elements.

"Eventually, we were able to move sideways, out of the rip current, and we all got to shore safely.”

The teenager told Marx she grew up in the area and was swimming at the beach with her two siblings when she was caught in a rip current.

“She often swam there. She thanked Thea for her assistance and she sent thanks to the man who assisted them, but he had left the scene before they could thank him personally,” Lambinon added.