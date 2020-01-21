Woman, 70, arrested for possession of loaded, unlicensed firearm









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Police have arrested a 70-year-old woman for the possession of an unlicensed firearm with 12 live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested on Monday at about 5.30pm at Ngqusi Village in Centane, the SAPS said on Tuesday. The woman was arrested following police intelligence that she was in possession of an unlicensed firearm. She has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. "She told the police she got the weapon from her daughter. She had an unlicensed and loaded weapon in her possession. This is dangerous," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The suspect was due appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape today.

In October last year, a 26-year-old female was arrested by officers of the Anti-Gang Unit on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the officers had acted on information they received and proceeded to an address in Extension 13 in Belhar.

"According to the information, a suspect was in possession of an illegal firearm at the address. During the search of the premises no firearm was found, but incriminating evidence was found on the suspect’s cellular telephone with regards to illegal firearms," Van Wyk said.

This information was followed up, Van Wyk said, which led to another residence where the firearm was moved to – also in Extension 13 Belhar.

"During the search of the premises, a 357 Magnum Taurus revolver, 9mm Glock magazine and 11 x 9mm rounds were found in a shoebox at the residence. The suspect will appear in court soon on the mentioned charges."

In 2018, a woman was arrested for being in possession of three illegal firearms in Lentegeur, two days after her son was arrested for a similar offence, Western Cape police said.

Cape Times