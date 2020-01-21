Cape Town – Police have arrested a 70-year-old woman for the possession of an unlicensed firearm with 12 live rounds of ammunition.
The suspect was arrested on Monday at about 5.30pm at Ngqusi Village in Centane, the SAPS said on Tuesday.
The woman was arrested following police intelligence that she was in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
She has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
"She told the police she got the weapon from her daughter. She had an unlicensed and loaded weapon in her possession. This is dangerous," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.