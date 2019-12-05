Woman, 76, killed in Rondebosch home, stolen car found in Hout Bay









File picture: Supplied Cape Town – A 76-year-old woman was murdered in her Station Road home in Rondebosch early on Thursday morning. When police arrived on the scene after the 3.35am robbery, her house had been ransacked, including of electronic appliances, and a vehicle was stolen. The woman's body was found in her bedroom. The abandoned vehicle was later found at Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said. "A case of murder, house robbery and theft of a motor vehicle has been opened for investigation after an incident occurred at Station Road in Rondebosch in the early hours of this morning at about 03:35," Malo said. "According to information, the members attended the scene at the mentioned address and upon their arrival they found the body of a 76-year-old female in her bedroom.

"It is alleged that the house was ransacked and other electronic appliances and a vehicle were stolen. The vehicle has subsequently been recovered abandoned at Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated and arrests are yet to be made. Our detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find perpetrators."

Anyone with any information about this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

According to the latest SA Police Service statistics, a woman is murdered every three hours in the country. There has been a 6.6% increase in murder in the province – from 3 729 in 2017/18 to 3 974 in 2018/19.

Cape Times