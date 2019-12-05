Cape Town – A 76-year-old woman was murdered in her Station Road home in Rondebosch early on Thursday morning.
When police arrived on the scene after the 3.35am robbery, her house had been ransacked, including of electronic appliances, and a vehicle was stolen. The woman's body was found in her bedroom.
The abandoned vehicle was later found at Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said.
"A case of murder, house robbery and theft of a motor vehicle has been opened for investigation after an incident occurred at Station Road in Rondebosch in the early hours of this morning at about 03:35," Malo said.
"According to information, the members attended the scene at the mentioned address and upon their arrival they found the body of a 76-year-old female in her bedroom.