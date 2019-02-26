The toddler was saved by resident Debbie van Rensburg, 53, who says she found the tiny girl in a devastating state after being alerted by neighbours last week. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A 30-year-old woman accused of allowing men to rape and abuse her friend’s two-year-old daughter in an alleged tik den has been sent to Pollsmoor Prison. Ursula Paste made her first appearance at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Monday morning amid protests by angry aunties from Eureka Estate who called for her bail to be denied.

The woman, who has a young son of her own, was arrested at her Craig Street home on Friday after residents reported the abuse to Ravensmead police.

The toddler was saved on Wednesday night by resident Debbie van Rensburg, 53, who says she found the tiny girl in a devastating state after being alerted by neighbours last week.

The hero says the tot was left at Paste’s home by her mother several weeks ago and neighbours last week discovered the child was being abused.

The girl was rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed she had been raped, and she was treated for burns and bite marks found on her body.

According to Paste’s friend, she witnessed the child being flung in a bath of dirty water, and Paste applying drops to her eyes which later swelled shut.

The friend also alleged that several men frequently visited the house where Paste smoked drugs, mainly tik, with them.

Residents attended the court proceedings where Paste was informed that in addition to sexual assault, she has also been charged with attempted murder.

A video of the child at Karl Bremer Hospital shows her smiling and talking.

She is recovering nicely and we are hoping for the best. But the nurse told us that she will still be in hospital for a long time because of her injuries and she must get medication because of the rapes,” says Debbie.

“We are busy with a petition now to tell the courts that we don’t want Paste to get bail and we will hand it in next week.

“Over the weekend we went looking for the child’s mother in Uitsig and Delft, but we can’t find her.”

The case has been postponed to 5 March for further investigations and Paste is remanded at Pollsmoor.

