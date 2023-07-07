Woman arrested for boiling water attack on boy, 4

Police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly poured boiling water on a child, after angry Langa residents marched to the police station to demand justice. It is alleged that on June 24, 4-year-old Unako Khala was playing with friends near the gate of the woman’s house when she came out and threw boiling water on the boy, chasing him away.

Unako’s aunt, Yonela Mnyombolo, said the family was distraught, especially as the woman was not arrested immediately after the incident. “We are not okay, because this has caused the child lifelong scars and trauma. He is recovering, we take him to the clinic for his check-ups,” she said. “The children had been playing in front of the home when an angry woman came marching out with a kettle full of boiling water and poured it on Unako.

“The family and residents tried to confront her to ask why she did it, and she became aggressive and admitted to burning the child. We want justice hence we came to the police to ask for an update because ever since the case was opened, they have never said anything to us. We have forgiven the family after her parents came to ask for forgiveness, but we want justice,” said the aunt. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that an assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm case (GBH) was registered at Langa SAPS for investigation. “The case was transferred to Bishop Lavis FCS for further investigation. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested today (Thursday) and is due to appear in court once charged,” he said.

A resident who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation called for calm. “People are angry, and it's understandable because what this woman did is awful. People want to protest and are demanding an arrest, they even went to the home of the alleged perpetrator to swear at her. It's painful because this is a child and I don't condone it, but we must wait for proper authorities to handle this case.” The EFF in the province condemned the incident and called for the police to swiftly attend to the case.