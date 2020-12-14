Woman arrested for farm owner murder

Chevon Booysen [email protected] POLICE have nabbed the 54-year-old female suspect who managed to evade arrest last week in connection with the murder of wine farm owner Stefan Smit. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the woman was arrested at 7am this morning. “The third suspect, female aged 54 was arrested this morning about 7am and she is still being processed, she is expected to appear in the Stellenbosch magistrate's court (on Tuesday),” said Traut.

The suspect is reportedly Smit’s widow, Zurenah.

Last week police arrested two other suspects, Karel Sait and Steven Damon, during a search operation in Bellville South, Milnerton and Wynberg.

The female suspect had managed to evade arrest.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the two suspects, aged 50 and 56, were arrested last week and appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Friday.

They were charged with house robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The matter was postponed to December 17 for a bail application.

Smit, the slain owner of Stellenbosch wine farm, Louisenhof, was murdered in June last year when armed suspects entered their residence through an unlocked door on a Sunday evening.

Smit’s widow Zurenah, 54, reportedly became a person of interest in the murder after she was cut out of Smit’s will, which was altered during 2018 when R200 000 was stolen from his safe.