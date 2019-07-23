Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said a shocked motorist said he had approached the N2 off-ramp when people approached his vehicle and fired two shots in his direction. Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – A female commuter had a narrow escape when she was assaulted with a hammer and robbed of her belongings before being thrown out of a taxi. The woman had been travelling from Bellville to Nyanga on Monday last week when she was found by Metro officers at about 8pm near Borchards Quarry and the N2. They had rushed her to hospital.

The City said the woman had been robbed by three males and a female, before being thrown from the taxi.

The incident happened hours before City officers on patrol along the N2 were flagged down by a man near the Jan Smuts off-ramp, who said suspects had opened fire on him.

Mayco member for Safety and security JP Smith said the shocked motorist said he had been approaching the off-ramp when people approached his vehicle and fired two shots in his direction.

“The motorist stopped and ran away. When he saw that the suspects had left, he returned to the vehicle, but they had taken his keys and radio. Officers searched the area, but there was no sign of the suspects,” said Smith.

“These incidents are completely shocking and speak to the brazenness of criminals in our society.

“The Metro Police Department conducts as many patrols along the N2 as its resources allow, and on average officers assist more than two dozen motorists each week.

“We ask that residents save the number to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on their phones so they can summon help quickly in the event of an emergency. That number is 0214807700 from a cellphone,” said Smith.

He said many of their operational successes were the result of visible policing and quick responses when acts of crime were flagged with staff, but also community involvement.

On the roads, officers arrested 376 suspects in the past week, impounded 32 vehicles, and issued 4151 fines for various offences.

Of those arrested, 135 were caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Smith said staff attached to Operation Reclaim had a busy weekend arresting 224 taxi drivers at roadblocks in Mfuleni and Kraaifontein for 582 outstanding warrants.

He said officers also arrested seven dozen taxi owners at their homes in these areas for 686 outstanding warrants totalling R772 320.