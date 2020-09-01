Woman details rape by 'someone she knows and felt safe with'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Yolisa Tswanya and Chevon Booysen Cape Town – A Langa resident, 25, has detailed how she was raped by someone she knew, trusted and felt safe around. The incident comes as more than 21 000 gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cases were reported to police between January and June this year. “We were all chilling together on Saturday and I passed out at his place. When my friends woke me to leave, I told them that they could leave without me, I would be fine and felt safe. “I woke up around 7am that morning and he was on top of me. I asked him what he was doing.”

She said the man was a member of the Langa Safety Patrol.

She said she then reported the matter to police.

“I was taken to the hospital for tests. I am still in shock that this happened to me. I am now waiting on the detective in my case to contact me. I hope to get justice because I did not ask for this.”

Chairperson of the Langa Safety Patrol, Bandile Gcuwa, said they condemned the incident.

Police confirmed they were investigating a case of rape, and an arrest was yet to be made.

Separately, during a virtual dialogue led by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday, it was announced that 21 000 GBVF cases were reported in the first six months of this year.

The panel included officials from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and representatives from the National Prosecution Authority and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Cele said the treatment of GBVF victims at police community service centres remained a concern and officers who “shamed” the police service by sending victims away had no place in the police service.

During the dialogue engagement, audience comments included that harsher punishments had to be handed to perpetrators as the public was “tired of the rhetoric with no action”.

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Rodney de Kock, said three bills, which included a focus on harsher punishments for criminals, had been put on the “fast track and are currently being processed to Cabinet”.

“These bills have been prioritised by the justice clusters and have already passed through all the director-generals of all departments and are currently being processed to Cabinet.

“These bills are really going to assist with the bail legislation. A lot has been done to push these bills through as fast as possible,” said De Kock.

Cape Times