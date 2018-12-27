A post-mortem is under way to determine the cause of Jill Fernandez’s death, allegedly in an assault by someone who was close to her. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of Jill Fernandez, 49, of Bonteheuwel, who died in hospital following an alleged brutal public assault by someone she allegedly knew well. Fernandez was rushed to hospital after allegedly being hit over the head with a concrete slab on Saturday night.

The police are in the process of conducting a post-mortem to determine the cause of her death.

Her brother, Kurt Fernandez, said his sister’s death was three years to the day after her son, Duwayne Fernandez, was shot and killed in an alleged gang-related incident.

“This comes exactly on the same day, December 22, on the exact same corner where we lost my nephew, her son,” he said.

“Our family is still dealing with our loss but we understand that this person has handed himself over to police.

“At this time we do not wish to say any more. We will speak to the media once we have had a chance to grieve my sister.”

Fernandez said his sister’s remains were still with the police. Details of her funeral would be announced within a week.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said his office had provided counselling to a family member and he would support the family with funeral arrangements.

According to McKenzie, the family were also discussing taking further action, following reports that the suspect had been released on parole at the time of the murder.

Bishop Lavis community policing forum chairperson Graham Lindhorst said: “According to the station commander, the suspect had run to Delft, where he was hiding, and I understand this was where he was apprehended. I was informed that he had been out on parole at the time of this tragic incident.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a suspect in this case was arrested on Sunday.

“He is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday,” she said.

According to the latest police statistics, the murder rate for women increased by 16% in the past five years.

Cape Times