City firefighters responded to a number of fires in areas including Zola Farm in Mamre at the weekend. Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – A woman died after a flat caught fire early on Monday morning in Avondale, Atlantis. Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said three firefighting appliances, two rescue vehicles and 16 firefighters were dispatched to a flat on fire at Pearl Mansions in Avondale.

On discovering the occupants of the flat were still inside, Carelse said, firefighting and search and rescue operations immediately ensued.

"Forcible entry was used to gain access to an adjacent flat that was smoke-logged. Two adult females were found to be unresponsive and resuscitation started immediately.

"One adult female was successfully revived and transported to a hospital and the other female was certified deceased by Metro Ambulance personnel.

"A male and female minor were also transported to hospital prior arrival of fire and rescue. The fire was extinguished at 03:00 and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation."

This has taken the death toll due to fires in the Western Cape this weekend to six, in five separate incidents.

Odwa Mkentane reported that City firefighters responded to a number of fires that claimed four lives over the weekend.

At Garden City, Eerste River, a man died in a fire yesterday at about 2.30am. Two structures were destroyed.

Two fire engines and a rescue vehicle - 12 firefighters in total - were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters were also called to Phakamani Road in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, where a resident died in a fire yesterday.

The City said three firefighting appliances, a water tanker, a rescue vehicle and 19 personnel were dispatched.

“The first arriving fire crew from Khayelitsha fire station came across the body of an adult man. The fire destroyed two dwellings and 13 people were affected,” said Carelse.

He said they had also responded to a shack fire on a farm off Silverstream Road, Mamre, where firefighters found the bodies of two men.

Two fire engines, a rescue vehicle and 12 firefighters were on scene at this incident.

Carelse said the causes of the fires were still being investigated.

Firefighters also responded to a fire in a flat in Block F, N2 Gateway, in Langa yesterday.

Three firefighting vehicles, a rescue vehicle and 14 firefighters responded. There were no fatalities.

A building inspector was requested to assess the structural integrity of the premises as a result of the damage caused by the fire.

A man sustained burn wounds in a fire in Boesak Street, Scottsdene, on Saturday. Three firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 14 firefighters were dispatched.

Meanwhile, support continued pouring in for Masiphumelele residents left destitute following a recent fire.

Non-profit organisation Living Hope raised R103 917.50, which was used to purchase blankets and duvets for the residents. The fire claimed the life of a resident and left more than 1 000 destitute.

Cape Times