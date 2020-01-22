Cape Town – A Hout Bay resident was walking her dogs on the beach when she suddenly sank into the ground, getting stuck up to her shoulders in a patch of sand akin to a "sinkhole".
Rita Osborne, of Deep Blue Security, said the woman shouted in vain for assistance from people walking on the beach at 8.30am yesterday. Luckily, she managed to make her way out and was "fine".
One her dogs got stuck with her, while the other managed to avoid being buried in the sand.
"Please be careful around this area on the Hout Bay Beach. There's a resident that got stuck with her dogs," Osborne posted on Facebook.
"Shouted for assistance (from) people walking on beach. No one assisted her. She eventually got out and came to Deep Blue Security for assistance.