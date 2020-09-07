Woman killed in Bonteheuwel drive-by shooting

Cape Town - The family of 26-year-old Shakeena Karriem who was shot in the head in an alleged gang related drive-by shooting in Bonteheuwel, were in shock at her death on Sunday. Her aunt, Gadija Safodien said Karriem was sitting in her car in Bracken Street in the early hours of on Sunday when a vehicle came around and the occupants apparently asked her where to get beers. According to the family, the car drove around again and the occupants shot a man on the street, when Karriem was hit. “She was just sitting in her car and they shot her. We are very sad, she was such a joyful person,” Safodien said. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said Bishop Lavis police were investigating a case of murder. “According to information, police attended to the complaint at the address and were informed that a female was shot and transported to hospital where she died on arrival. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her head. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and the motive is yet to be determined.”

No arrests have yet been made. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “Those in the close vicinity are extremely shocked. Shooting incidents have evolved to drive-by shootings in the early hours of the morning when police (patrols) are fewer. It is also very difficult to police drive-by shootings as identification of shooters is extremely difficult. Our thoughts and prayers go with the young lady’s family and friends at this time.”

Meanwhile, the Hawston family of slain Juanita Willemse, said they could not understand how the father of one of her children could allegedly be responsible for her death.

Juanita Willemse. Picture: Supplied

Willemse’s body was found dumped in Cambridge Road near her home on Friday.

Willemse, a mother of three children aged 2, 4 and 11 was last seen by her family with the father of her youngest child.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a 20-year-old was arrested for murder and will appear in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court today.

“According to information, police attended the crime scene and upon their arrival they found the victim with a rope around her neck. The circumstances leading to this incident are under investigation,” Rwexana said.

Willemse’s aunt Elvera Mento said her niece was kind and full of life.

“We are still coming to terms with Juanita’s murder. We don’t understand how one can kill the mother of his child. Juanita was no longer dating him at the time of her murder.

“We will all go to court to demand justice. We are happy that the arrest was swift, but him being behind bars will not bring our daughter back,” said Mento.

Anyone with information about the killing of Karriem can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times