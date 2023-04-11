Woman rescued after her car plunges 180m down Chapman's Peak Drive

Cape Town - A 43-year-old woman who plunged 180 metres down Chapman’s Peak Drive in her car was taken to hospital after rescuers carried her back up to the road. Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said it was called to assist other rescue agencies after the woman landed over the edge of the road on Monday.

“According to information from the scene, the 43-year-old was driving towards Hout Bay from the lookout, when her vehicle plunged 180m down a steep slope. She was alone in the car,” WSAR said. WSAR spokesperson David Nel said the woman was unable to walk and had to be put on a stretcher and carried up the slope. While the team below treated the patient, the rescue teams on the road rigged a technical rope system, anchored to one of the City’s Fire and Rescue vehicles.

“This was a demanding scenario, made less difficult by having access to so many competent rescue specialists at one scene,” said Nel. “It’s always a pleasure working alongside the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness – Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Life Healthcare and the NSRI,” he said. Once on the road, the patient was moved to a waiting ambulance and transported to hospital.