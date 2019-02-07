Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Safety groups have condemned the recent spike in robberies in prominent public spaces which left one person stabbed. Yesterday, a woman was robbed while walking at Tokai Forest - the Spaanschemat side - when she was approached by two men at about 7.40am.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a robbery with a weapon other than a firearm was opened for investigation.

“The one suspect demanded that she hand over her cellphone, which she responded to that she did not have. They then asked for all her possessions.

"The one suspect was in possession of a knife. She handed over her personal belongings such as a watch, rings, necklace and camera.

“The complainant sustained no injuries and was offered counselling at the station,” Rwexana said.

The suspects, one in a grey hoodie and a white cap the other in a maroon striped top, fled on foot towards Soetvlei Avenue.

Meanwhile, police are yet to make an arrest following the stabbing and robbing of a cyclist on Table Mountain on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old man was robbed of his bike and stabbed in the leg while cycling above Rugby Road in Oranjezicht.

Last night, mountain bikers using the Table Mountain area, together with residents in the surrounding area, scoured possible crime nests to prevent another such incident, said Table Mountain Bikers group spokesperson Melanie Vogel.

Table Mountain Watch spokesperson Andre van Schalkwyk said five incidents had been reported since January. He encouraged people not to hike, walk or ride alone.

Anyone with information about the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.