Woman shot and killed near Wynberg Magistrate’s Court

Cape Town – Wynberg detectives are investigating the murder of a woman believed to be a witness in a court case, near the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said detectives were probing the murder near the corner of Church in Wynberg at about 10.45am.

“Crime scene experts are still combing the scene. Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased (woman) was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally. “She succumbed to injury on the scene and was declared dead by medical personnel,” Pojie said. The motive for the murder is part of the police probe.

Wynberg CPF’s Shamila Nicholas said the victim was believed to be attending a court case in which she was a witness, and that she was followed out of court. “It's a case that is going back to 2018. She was shot at and died on the scene,” Nicholas said. Ward councillor Emile Langenhoven said the community was shocked by the incident.

He added that they were also reeling following the news of the murders of four people in the neighbouring Constantia suburb. According to police, the bodies of two women and two men estimated to be aged between 40 and 50 were discovered with gunshot wounds at around 8:20am. The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent.