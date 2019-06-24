File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – A Bonteheuwel woman was killed while another is recovering in hospital after they were shot while they were asleep in their home. Tasliema Galant, 31, was taken to hospital, while Candice Williams, 35, succumbed to her wounds.

According to reports, the women were asleep in their Kiaat Road home when they were shot.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.

“According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon about 1.45pm at Kiaat Road. Police are pursuing those responsible for this incident,” said Rwexana.

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie condemned the attack.

“I’m extremely disappointed and horrified at the fatal shooting that took place. This shooting breaks a fractured community trying every day to grow stronger and stronger.

“As a community we cannot and must not allow the ongoing lawlessness to prevail,” said Mckenzie.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Meanwhile on Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Bonteheuwel for the illegal possession of a firearm.

The man is expected to appear in court today.

“While on patrol, (SAPS) members conducted a stop and search operation,” said Rwexana.

“After searching men who were standing in Rooiels Road in Bonteheuwel, police found one of them in possession of a .38 revolver with ammunition.

“The suspect, aged 30, was arrested and is due to make an appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court (today).”

