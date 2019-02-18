File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – A resident of Ramaphosa informal settlement in Browns Farm had a narrow escape after waking up to the shock of a man stabbing her at the weekend. The 25-year-old woman had to be rushed to hospital. Her alleged attacker, a 34-year-old man who had entered her shack while she was sleeping, was expected to appear in court today.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The victim pleaded with the suspect to stop but he continued stabbing her, threatening that he will kill her and all her other relatives.

"The woman managed to fight off the suspect and he fled the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital and remains there.”

Meanwhile, officers arrested a 26-year-old man for a case of attempted murder in Bester Homes, Crossroads, after he had allegedly shot and injured another man.

The victim was accused of having a relationship with the suspect's girlfriend.

Cape Times