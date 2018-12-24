Jill Fernandez, 49 Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Bishop Lavis police are investigating the killing of a 49-year-old Bonteheuwel woman, allegedly by someone close to her. Jill Fernandez was rushed to hospital by family members on Saturday after a suspected altercation with a man. Her killing comes two years after her son, Duwayne Fernandez, was killed in an alleged gang-related shooting in Bishop Lavis.

Ward councillor Angus Mackenzie said: “Neighbours informed me that (someone close to) Fernandez had assaulted her, allegedly with a concrete slab, and fled. His whereabouts are unknown.

“The family have been left traumatised and her brother is in no condition to speak.

“Her mother suffers from dementia and is asthmatic. It’s difficult for her to process what has happened.

“We have offered the family trauma counselling from my office and I will also be in contact with the Department of Social Development, if the family require more assistance.”

Last month, the country observed 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, and according to the World Health Organisation, the femicide rate in South Africa in 2015 was almost five times higher than the global average of 2.6.

According to police statistics, the murder rate for women increased by 16% in the past five years.

The greatest proportion of violence against women was identified as domestic violence.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a murder case was registered on Saturday.

“Bishop Lavis police members attended to a complaint at the local hospital, where a 49-year-old woman was brought in by family members with private transport following an alleged assault. She was declared dead on arrival.

"The incident is alleged to have occurred at about 9.20pm in front of premises in Candlewood Street, Bonteheuwel.”

Van Wyk said police members did not report any blood visible on the victim, and a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.