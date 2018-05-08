The body of an unidentified woman was found in an open field on the corner of Leiden and Delft Main Road yesterday. Picture: Leon Knipe

Police were following up on positive leads following the discovery of a woman’s body in an open field in Delft early yesterday morning.

“Circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found at about 6.45am (yesterday) in an open field on the corner of Leiden and Delft Main Road are under investigation. A murder case was registered for investigation,” Van Wyk said.

The woman had been walking friends across a dangerous field between Voorbrug and Leiden when they were approached by armed men, according to a Delft neighbourhood watch member, who did not want to be named.

“They were approached by gangsters and held at gunpoint. The two friends ran away, leaving her behind.

“This is the third time a woman was murdered at that spot this year. We want the police to do more because not enough is being done to keep our community safe,” he said.

Meanwhile a 13-year-old boy died in hospital after being caught in crossfire in Mitchells Plain at the weekend.

The boy was reportedly walking to a shop with a friend when the incident took place.

A 51-year-old was also wounded. Police have opened murder and attempted murder cases.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the shooting occurred at Olive Crescent, Eastridge, in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.

Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum chairperson Henry Arends said they were outraged at the teenager’s murder.

“The Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum expresses its utter disgust with the constant killing of women and children on the Cape Flats.

“We are appalled that these murders are allowed to happen unabated while nothing is being done about it,” Arends said.

“We met with (the premier) during last year and handed over a submission requesting an urgent commission of inquiry. She proposed, instead, a research project which recently came up with nothing - while children are killed almost on a daily basis.

“We demand that the new unit, created to deal with the gang violence, be deployed as a matter of urgency without further delay,” Arends said.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact Crime Stop at 086001011 or SMS Crime Stop at 32211.