Women are more prone to sexually transmitted infections than men in SA

Females have a higher incidence of sexually transmitted infections (STI) than males nationally, with the exception of Limpopo and the Western Cape, where infection in males was 15% and 18% higher respectively. This is according to a recent study published in the SA Medical Journal (SAMJ), titled “Evaluation of the national clinical sentinel surveillance system for sexually transmitted infections in South Africa: Analysis of provincial and district-level data”.

Researchers sought to evaluate the STI clinical sentinel surveillance system (STI CSSS) in South Africa to describe the incidence of STI syndromes in males and females over 15. The STI syndromes included male urethritis, vaginal discharge, genital ulcer, genital warts, lower abdominal pain in females and an umbrella data element termed “other STIs”. The STI CSSS operates at 270 public facilities in 47 of the 52 health districts across all provinces. Monthly data from the facilities for April 2015 to March 2020 were analysed.

The Eastern Cape and Western Cape reported the highest estimated cases of male urethritis. “Vaginal discharge syndrome was the second most frequently reported STI syndrome, with (more than) 31000 cases reported at facilities and an estimated national incidence of 1569/100 000 population. “Over 1 600 genital warts cases were reported nationally, with females accounting for 62% of cases.