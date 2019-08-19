Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The Salvation Army's Cape Town shelter, Carehaven, which provides safe accommodation for women and their children fleeing from domestic violence, has fallen victim to a series of burglaries, having been broken into several times over the past three weeks. The burglaries follow a spate of vandalism incidents and theft at community facilities, including at the Mayenzeke Clinic in Khayelitsha.

Salvation Army spokesperson Carin Holmes said last week thieves gained entry through the centre’s pantry window and stole gas bottles from a locked cage, as well as knives. They also pulled pipes and taps from the walls.

The theft and vandalism come after several break-ins at the centre’s early childhood development section in the past three weeks, Holmes said.

Carehaven’s administrator Miranda Lang said: “Residents and their children were hysterical during the break-in and shared with us that, even though they come from abusive homes, they have never experienced such violence.”

Last Tuesday at the Mayenzeke Clinic in Khayelitsha, staff arrived at work to find that the facility had been burgled.

The thieves had broken the doors of 10 rooms in the clinic, and made off with computers, machinery, and nutritional products.

The City said services were significantly affected on the day, as staff had to wait for the police to finish their investigations before they could clean up and start treating patients.

The following day there was an attempted break-in at the Matrix Clinic in Parkwood.

Nothing was taken, but the culprits left a hole in the ceiling of the staff room.

The City said that at the Khayelitsha library ongoing cable theft impacted on the facility’s opening hours, which disrupted service delivery.

“In this financial year, two of our departments have set aside nearly R20 million for security features - R15 million for the Recreation and Parks Department and R43 million for City Health,” Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said.

“There are many others which add up and eat away at our repairs and maintenance budget, and we are forced to spend millions every year on security-hardening measures and compromise our ability to deliver quality services consistently,” Badroodien added.

Holmes appealed to members of the public and business community to come forward and assist the Salvation Army to provide improved security services at the shelter.

Anyone willing to help can contact her on 011 718 6745 or email her at [email protected]

Cape Times