Activist Venetia Orgill, with chains around her body, joins a picket outside the Athlone Magistrate’s Court last month at the Meghan Cremer trial. File photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The pressure group SA Women Fight Back, who were featured on Carte Blanche this month, are increasingly making their presence felt in helping to ensure that alleged murderers are denied bail. They came strongly to the fore last month when they protested outside the Athlone Magistrate's Court and petitioned the court to deny Meghan Cremer's alleged killers bail.

Yesterday, Dixie Boys gang members Dahniero van Rooyen, Romondo Swartz and Grant Arendse, together with Phutuma Mntunjani, were denied bail in the Athlone Magistrate's Court for the murder of the pregnant Sadiqah Newman. The magistrate concurred that "they are a danger to the community".

Newman, 26, who had allegedly been used as a human shield on August 8 in Manenberg, was shot eight times just a month before she was due to give birth to her baby girl. She had been on her way to buy electricity after 10pm with a friend.

Women Fight Back petitioned the court with over 78 000 online signatures and were today seeking people to sign a petition, which has garnered over 2 000 signatures thus far, to ensure the alleged killer of 17-year-old Sandisile Mona remains bars.

The Plettenberg Bay teenager went missing on April 13 and her skeletal remains were discovered on August 5. A 56-year-old man has been accused of her murder.

The accused, believed to have been known by the victim and her family, made his first court appearance at the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate's Court this week, where he faced charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Women Fight Back, among others, also requested that the family of Janika Mallo, the 14-year-old who was raped and murdered in Heinz Park earlier this month, be supported today at the bail hearing of one of the accused.